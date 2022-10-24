Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given New €203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €212.00 ($216.33) to €203.00 ($207.14) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($286.73) to €265.00 ($270.41) in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDY stock remained flat at $47.12 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.