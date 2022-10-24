Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,207 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,854 ($34.49) to GBX 1,207 ($14.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,206.71 ($26.66).

Persimmon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,218.50 ($14.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 546.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,403.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,798.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

