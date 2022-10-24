Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 341,487 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the typical volume of 120,439 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of PBR traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,278,338. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $16,972,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

