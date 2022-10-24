Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.62. 49,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,431. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

