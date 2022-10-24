Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

