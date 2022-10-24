Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,790,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.86. 48,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $542.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

