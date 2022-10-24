Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8 %

CVS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.38. 220,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

