Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $40.38. 4,957,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.