Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

