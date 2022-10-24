Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 826,854 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 826,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 11,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

