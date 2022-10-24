Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

