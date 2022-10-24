PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 26th

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNM opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

