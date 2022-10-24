Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $238.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $238.59 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.25976635 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $8,975,024.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

