Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Pontem Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Pontem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pontem by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.