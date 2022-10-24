Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 36.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 81.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 55.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool stock opened at $284.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.39 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

