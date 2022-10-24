POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKX. TheStreet cut shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $42.86. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,967. POSCO has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

