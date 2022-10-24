Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.