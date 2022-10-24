Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires 82,332 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,332 shares during the quarter. CONX comprises 2.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CONX worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 2,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 2,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 245,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 235,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,994. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.