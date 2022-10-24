Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Steven Madden accounts for approximately 1.1% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.