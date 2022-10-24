Potomac Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Conduent worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 967.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 359,129 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $4,279,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,030. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $785.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

