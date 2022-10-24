Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 261,545 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 261,545 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Intevac worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,393. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

