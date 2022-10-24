PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.24.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

