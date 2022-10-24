Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004410 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $508,036.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

