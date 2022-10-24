Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 328,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.17.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

