PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -320.44% N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 23.04 -$34.58 million ($0.82) -5.61 PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 54.19 -$59.85 million ($2.46) -17.03

Analyst Ratings

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 1 0 5 0 2.67 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.10%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

