Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $104.78.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

