Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.67 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00028483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,350.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00046961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.5822012 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,537,887.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

