Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.92

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 1595104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PROSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prosus from €95.00 ($96.94) to €99.00 ($101.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Trading Down 16.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Prosus Cuts Dividend

About Prosus

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

(Get Rating)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.