Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $564,400.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $564,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $307,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

PRTA stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -237.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 78.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 89.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

