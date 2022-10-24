Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,455.80 or 0.28310905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011057 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.