Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. 1,573,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 117,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

