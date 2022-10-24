Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.