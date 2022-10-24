PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $51.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

