Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,952.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00023574 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $180,952.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.54033716 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.