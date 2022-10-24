Quantum Trading Down 35.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $180,946.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $4.54 or 0.00023471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.54033716 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

