Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 893,381 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $777.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

