Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 893,381 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $8.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $777.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
