Rally (RLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. Rally has a market cap of $52.31 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.90 or 0.28539949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011147 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.