Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 606.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $43.54 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

