Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

