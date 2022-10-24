ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,351.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 78.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.43 million and $5,351.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017309 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.