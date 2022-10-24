Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires 139 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $527.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

