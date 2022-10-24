Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $116,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $132.94. 81,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

