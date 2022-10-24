Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
RGLS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
