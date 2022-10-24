Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

RGLS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.