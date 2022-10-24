Relay Token (RELAY) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $74.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,479.59 or 0.28422096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011101 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

