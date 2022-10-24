ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Financial Contrast

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ReNew Energy Global and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 NextEra Energy Partners 2 2 5 0 2.33

Profitability

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.97%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% NextEra Energy Partners 39.66% 4.21% 2.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.32 -$211.00 million ($1.05) -5.03 NextEra Energy Partners $982.00 million 6.09 $137.00 million $4.45 16.02

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats ReNew Energy Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

