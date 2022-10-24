Request Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Request has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and $2.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,383.21 or 1.00052497 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00043357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005106 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10653613 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $2,473,038.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

