Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (AEGXF, AMXEF, BKRIY, CRZBY, DLAKY, DX, FLGC, HUBS, MDIBY, PKIUF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 24th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.61) to €11.00 ($11.22).

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €7.00 ($7.14) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67).

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $13.00.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.60 ($9.80). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 170 to CHF 155.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$62.00.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to €24.60 ($25.10).

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 70 to CHF 30.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from CHF 35 to CHF 48.

