Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (AEGXF, AMXEF, BKRIY, CRZBY, DLAKY, DX, FLGC, HUBS, MDIBY, PKIUF)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 24th:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €10.40 ($10.61) to €11.00 ($11.22).

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €7.00 ($7.14) to €8.00 ($8.16).

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67).

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $13.00.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.60 ($9.80). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 170 to CHF 155.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$62.00.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to €24.60 ($25.10).

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 70 to CHF 30.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from CHF 35 to CHF 48.

