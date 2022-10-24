Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 100,025 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $63,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

