Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,261,145 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4,455.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $118,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KDP opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.