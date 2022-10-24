Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $65,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,196,000 after buying an additional 159,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $111.38 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

